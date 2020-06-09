National SA Express liquidation takes new turns An extension for liquidation and an interested UAE investor for the embattled airline are welcomed by Numsa and Sacca BL PREMIUM

The liquidation of state-owned airline SA Express took several interesting turns on Tuesday when the high court granted a three-month extension to liquidators, and two unions revealed they have secured an investor that is interested in the business.

While the two developments are not directly related, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said they welcome the court’s extension as this will provide more time for the investor to interact with the government.