National NEWS ANALYSIS: State finally shows signs it is taking legal challenges seriously Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma files a 103-page affidavit to explain the rationality behind every lockdown decision

As SA moves towards the peak of its Covid-19 infections and deaths, the government is facing an unprecedented onslaught of legal attacks and public criticism about the rationality, lawfulness and fairness of its lockdown regulations, which it insists were put in place to save lives.

Now, after being hit with a scathing Pretoria high court ruling that found its level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations were largely “not rationally connected to the objectives of slowing the rate of infection” of Covid-19, the government appears to be trying to push back against this tide of litigation. It also appears to be using a court case brought by eight “concerned citizens” to challenge perceptions that it has been imposing irrational regulations with no real consideration of their consequences or without proper public consultation.