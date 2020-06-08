National COVID-19 BAN Ramaphosa’s office denies he is fighting shy in tobacco case BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has denied he was trying to distance himself from the government’s controversial cigarette ban after a tobacco lobby group questioned his noninvolvement in the state’s legal defence of the decision.

In court papers filed late on Saturday, Fair Trade and Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said it was "noteworthy" that Ramaphosa, as head of state, "has failed to depose to any affidavit" in the increasingly hostile court battle playing out between the organisation and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.