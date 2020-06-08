E-hailers, Covid-19 push car-rental industry to the ropes
Most car-rental companies derive the bulk of their revenue from airport locations, so limited airport operations severely affect their bottom line
08 June 2020 - 18:34
The car-hire industry, which contributes about R6bn to SA’s economy annually, is on the ropes as Covid-19 travel restrictions continue to bite.
The sector is directly responsible for about 15,000 jobs, and thousands more across the value chain which includes vehicle sales, insurance, repairs and maintenance.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now