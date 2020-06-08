National E-hailers, Covid-19 push car-rental industry to the ropes Most car-rental companies derive the bulk of their revenue from airport locations, so limited airport operations severely affect their bottom line BL PREMIUM

The car-hire industry, which contributes about R6bn to SA’s economy annually, is on the ropes as Covid-19 travel restrictions continue to bite.

The sector is directly responsible for about 15,000 jobs, and thousands more across the value chain which includes vehicle sales, insurance, repairs and maintenance.