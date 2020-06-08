National NEW REGULATIONS Covid-19 patients no longer need to test negative to resume work BL PREMIUM

Labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi has issued new regulations on Covid-19 that scrap the requirement that employees who have been diagnosed with the disease can only return to work after testing negative for the virus, a move that is hoped will alleviate pressure on the state laboratory.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has been unable to keep up with demand for testing as SA’s Covid-19 epidemic deepens, due to a global shortage of test kits and reagents, leading to such extensive delays that the Western Cape is rationing tests.