Religious South Africans opt to avoid places of worship

White plastic chairs are sprayed down with sanitiser and a smartly dressed cleaner says a prayer while dusting before a first service in her church in more than nine weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave places of worship across the country the green light to reopen as from June 1 provided that they could satisfy appropriate Covid-19 self-regulation measures.

But few have done so to date, with many worshippers hesitant to return for fear of catching the coronavirus.

“Our first service was today ... we didn’t have as many of our congregation members as usual,” Pastor Sylvain Malindhva of Peniel ministries said.

“The fear is there ... a lot of people are still hesitating to come to the churches.”

In Johannesburg’s crowded business district, some small evangelical churches have opened up for services under strict government regulations including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

“God gave us also wisdom and intelligence. We can’t just say because we are praying we are not going to observe those preventive measures,” Malindhva said.

But many religious locals are opting to stay away.

“I am praying at home, God hears me just fine when I pray at home with my family,” vegetable seller Gloria Msibi said. “I love church but it is so dangerous to be in a closed space with so many people.”

Since recording its first virus case on March 5, SA has reported nearly 46,000 infections and 952 deaths, registering at least 1,000 new infections daily in recent days.