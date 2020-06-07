Icasa is one step closer to getting new councillors

Parliament’s communications committee, tasked with helping to select the next set of leaders for SA’s broadcast and telecom industry regulator, says it now has a list of 10 candidates for vacancies at its council.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) council is the organisation’s highest decision making body and consists of eight members and the chair.

The appointment of councillors is important given that this year the regulator is set to hold a long-awaited auction and allocation of high-demand spectrum for mobile operators, after completing a temporary allocation during the lockdown to cope with the increased demand for telecommunication services. In addition, Icasa has also started a process to fast track the much delayed migration from analogue to digital television.

According to national legislation, these councillors are appointed by the minister of communications & digital technologies on the recommendation of the National Assembly, through a process where there has been participation by the public in the nomination process; the promotion of transparency and openness; and the publication of a shortlist of candidates for appointment.

The term of existing councillors ended on April 4. Since then, councillors have been serving out a 45-day handover period, though some of the processes may have been slowed down by the lockdown.

Late on Thursday night, the portfolio committee on communications said it had received a resignation letter of one of the Icasa councillors from the acting minister of communications, which resulted in the addition of two more candidates to an existing list of eight recommended names to fill six vacancies on the Icasa council.