Icasa is one step closer to getting new councillors

MPs approve shortlist of 10 candidates as regulator heads into a watershed year

07 June 2020 - 19:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SASIN PARAKSA

Parliament’s communications committee, tasked with helping to select the next set of leaders for SA’s broadcast and telecom industry regulator, says it now has a list of 10 candidates for vacancies at its council.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) council is the organisation’s highest decision making body and consists of eight members and the chair.

The appointment of councillors is important given that this year the regulator is set to hold a long-awaited auction and allocation of high-demand spectrum for mobile operators, after completing a temporary allocation during the lockdown to cope with the increased demand for telecommunication services. In addition, Icasa has also started a process to fast track the much delayed migration from analogue to digital television.

According to national legislation, these councillors are appointed by the minister of communications & digital technologies on the recommendation of the National Assembly, through a process where there has been participation by the public in the nomination process; the promotion of transparency and openness; and the publication of a shortlist of candidates for appointment.

The term of existing councillors ended on April 4. Since then, councillors have been serving out a 45-day handover period, though some of the processes may have been slowed down by the lockdown.

Late on Thursday night, the portfolio committee on communications said it had received a resignation letter of one of the Icasa councillors from the acting minister of communications, which resulted in the addition of two more candidates to an existing list of eight recommended names to fill six vacancies on the Icasa council.

“All the 10 names were recommended unanimously by all the political parties represented in the committee,” said the group.

The committee has adopted a report that will be tabled in the National Assembly and it contains a list of recommended names “in the order of priority”.

The shortlist is: Keabetswe Modimoeng, Yolisa Kedama, Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews, Peter Zimri, Luthando Mkutumela, Charles Lewis, Amanda Cuba, Sandisiwe Ncemane, Dikeledi Mushi and Ashraf Patel.

The committee said that once adopted by the National Assembly, the names will be forwarded to the minister to appoint the chosen candidates.

When approached for comment, Icasa said it did not comment on the parliamentary process of appointment of councillors.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

