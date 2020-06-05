WATCH: Covid-19 vaccine and testing developments

The world’s scientists are racing against the clock to find a vaccine and develop antibody tests for Covid 19.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Dr Mark Perkins, team lead for laboratories at the World Health Organisation health emergencies programme; Dr Skhumbuzo Ngozwana, founder and CEO of Kiara Health; Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority; and Dr Phil Mjwara, director-general at the department of science and innovation, about the high-level responses to the pandemic, including progress of some of the most hopeful vaccine and testing developments so far.