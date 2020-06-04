National Tobacco ban remains rational, Dlamini-Zuma says in affidavit The minister filed her court papers after midnight, after initially missing the deadline to file at the close of business on Wednesday BL PREMIUM

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says additional medical literature has bolstered the government’s controversial cigarette ban decision, and renders the first legal challenge to its rationality “clearly unsustainable”.

Dlamini-Zuma states in an affidavit filed shortly after midnight, after initially facing the prospect of being pursued for contempt of court for missing the deadline to file by the close of business on Wednesday, that there is evidence that many smokers have quit as a result of the ban.