National

South Africans take a stand in black lives matter protest in Oxford

The South Africans at the UK rally said they were following the news from home closely and were dismayed by police violence during SA’s lockdown

04 June 2020 - 12:42 Kate Bartlett
A protester in a Mandela t-shirt hides her face at an anti-racism rally in Oxford. Picture: KATE BARTLETT
A protester in a Mandela t-shirt hides her face at an anti-racism rally in Oxford. Picture: KATE BARTLETT

Oxford, UK — Hundreds of demonstrators, among them SA students, turned out in the historic university town of Oxford on Wednesday to protest against the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, by a white US police officer.

The UK chapter of activist group Black Lives Matter organised the rally as people across the globe gathered in solidarity with US protesters who have taken to the streets en masse since a video went viral of Floyd begging for mercy as the officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. US President Donald Trump has fanned tensions by deploying the national guard.

In a peaceful park, with the gleaming spires of Britain’s oldest university in the background, an eclectic mix of people of all races, nationalities and ages, but all clad in masks in a country that has seen the most deaths in Europe from Covid-19, turned out to stand against institutional racism and injustice.

“Black people are subject to anti-black racism across the globe including in a majority black country like SA,” said Nomfundo Ramalekana, a law student from Nelspruit, explaining why she had turned out for the event.

The South Africans at the rally said they followed the news from home closely and had been dismayed by police violence during SA’s lockdown, which saw several deaths, including that of Collins Khoza at the hands of the army.

“I wasn’t surprised [about Khoza],” Ramalekana said. “We know what happened in Marikana, so I think no South African is surprised about excessive use of force.”

Jabu Nala-Hartley, the daughter of a Durban trade unionist who has been living in the UK since the 1980s and is currently running for local council in Oxford, concurred.

“The death of George Floyd resonates, it reminds me of apartheid, it reminds me of the injustice of what we went through, it reminds me of all the things that we fought for ... and yet we’re back here, talking about the same issues,” said Nala-Hartley.

“It doesn’t mean that if you bring more black policemen things will change, black policemen are part of the system, black policemen have been trained by the same people who profile black people.

“During apartheid, black policemen were killing black people in SA. It’s about the system that condones this behaviour,” she added.

Simphiwe Laura Stewart grew up in Swaziland and studied in Pretoria before coming to Oxford to do her PhD in geography and environmental studies. She bought along her three-year-old son Judah.

“We’re tired, we’re traumatised, we’re enraged, we’re radicalised. Enough is enough. We’re sick and tired of institutions of white supremacy,” she said, adding that police brutality against black people was not confined to the US.

“The number of people who have been killed by the SA National Defence Force and the SA police is atrocious, especially during this lockdown period,” she said.

“It’s particularly damning for a post-apartheid, democratic SA to be securitising the state and also to be meting out the same violence that the apartheid government meted out on black people.”

Stewart’s son was born in the US to a US father, and she expressed her fear for her son's future as a black man.

“I am worried for my son,” she said. “I’m angry, I’m scared.”

• Bartlett is a SA journalist and Africa correspondent for the German press agency based in Johannesburg. She is on a journalism fellowship at the University of Oxford.

Liverpool players get behind Black Lives Matter movement

Reds squad take a knee around the centre circle at Anfield
Sport
2 days ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Blood on the streets and on the feeds as Trump takes on Twitter

Technology is central to fallout from death of George Floyd and to how it is being transmitted worldwide
Opinion
1 day ago

Activists work to restore calm in Memphis after outbreak of violence

Police officers injured in street violence sparked by shooting of black man
World
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Dlamini-Zuma courts contempt after missing ...
National
2.
Tobacco ban remains rational, Dlamini-Zuma says ...
National
3.
Government makes second attempt to delay tobacco ...
National
4.
Home affairs seeks extension of VFS Global visa ...
National
5.
WATCH: The legal action government faces over ...
National

Related Articles

How Jim Crow and Donald Trump conspired to kill George Floyd

Opinion / Editorials

FRED KHUMALO: The day George Floyd didn’t come home

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

PALESA MORUDU: George Floyd’s death ushers in a US summer of discontent

Opinion / Columnists

A knee on the neck of American freedom

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.