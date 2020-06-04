Register for a free webinar on the role of accreditation in improving food safety

Did you know that every year more than 600-million people fall sick, and more than 420,000 die prematurely as a result of foodborne illnesses? Nearly a third of all foodborne deaths occur in children under five years of age. Very sobering facts.

Food safety is necessary for maintaining a healthy population. With many diseases like HIV leaving millions of South Africans immunocompromised, it’s imperative that what enters people’s mouths as nutrition, does not end up making them ill. And now, with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting us all, keeping foodborne diseases at bay needs to be a top priority.

June 9 is World Accreditation Day, and SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) invites you for a Business Day Dialogue LIVE that focuses on the role of accreditation in improving food safety.

Whether you’re a farmer, supplier, brand-owner, producer, or a consumer, understanding how to implement food safety practices and manage hazards to improve food safety is essential.

It is through the accreditation of players in the supply chain that consumers can feel confident that what they’re feeding themselves and their families, is tested, inspected and certified to be safe.

Join Joanne Joseph and expert panel for this in-depth discussion:

Shadrack Phophi, accreditation manager: testing and good laboratory practice programmes, South African National Accreditation System

Prof Lise Korsten, professor in plant pathology, University of Pretoria

Linda Jackson, co-founder, Food Focus

Penny Campbell, director of food control, department of health

Date: Tuesday, June 9 2020

Time: 9am to 10am

Cost: free

South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) is the only Accreditation Body in the republic providing accreditation of conformity assessment and calibration and monitoring of good laboratory practice. SANAS has accredited several Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) operating in different areas within the food industry. These accredited CABs support the food industry through the evaluation of food samples, products, services, management systems or personnel against specified requirements. Conformity assessment is used to check that products are fit and safe for consumption against a standard, a code of practice or regulatory requirements. Conformity assessment provides a means for preventing unsafe, unhealthy, or environmentally harmful products from entering the marketplace.

Accreditation therefore provides a reliable monitoring tool to support the work of food safety. Find out more at www.sanas.co.za.