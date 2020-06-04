Government should provide funding for SAA, says ANC-led alliance
04 June 2020 - 18:45
The ANC-led alliance says the government should fund ailing SAA, possibly through loan guarantees, as the airline is restructured into a new company.
While SAA has been in business rescue for six months, a draft business rescue plan was submitted only this week, after months of delays over the funding for a restructured airline.
