PODCAST | Irrational regulations risk turning law-abiding citizens into criminals

MultimediaLIVE speaks to attorney Douw Breed, MD of Barnard Attorneys, about the unconstitutional lockdown regulations

03 June 2020 - 16:02
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Here is what you need to know: 

In an interview with MultimediaLIVE, attorney Douw Breed, MD of Barnard Attorneys, warns that irrational and unconstitutional lockdown regulations run the risk of turning law-abiding South Africans into criminals. 

While explaining the North Gauteng high court judgment declaring the regulations “unconstitutional and invalid”, Breed warns that the government must not underestimate the public’s intelligence.

Court finds lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional

Court finds regulations unconstitutional and invalid Minister given two weeks to comply
National
21 hours ago

Government makes second attempt to delay tobacco ban court case

State attorney says it is impossible for government’s reasons and record of decision to be ready on Wednesday
National
18 hours ago

Students to fight government’s ‘unconstitutional’ Covid-19 rules in court

The government is being hauled to court by a group of UCT students who argue the national command council is ‘unconstitutional’
Features
5 days ago

