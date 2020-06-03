PODCAST | Irrational regulations risk turning law-abiding citizens into criminals
MultimediaLIVE speaks to attorney Douw Breed, MD of Barnard Attorneys, about the unconstitutional lockdown regulations
03 June 2020 - 16:02
Here is what you need to know:
In an interview with MultimediaLIVE, attorney Douw Breed, MD of Barnard Attorneys, warns that irrational and unconstitutional lockdown regulations run the risk of turning law-abiding South Africans into criminals.
While explaining the North Gauteng high court judgment declaring the regulations “unconstitutional and invalid”, Breed warns that the government must not underestimate the public’s intelligence.