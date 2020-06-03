Dlamini-Zuma courts contempt after missing deadline in tobacco ban case
03 June 2020 - 21:21
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma faces the prospect of being pursued for contempt of court after missing a court-ordered deadline to file an answer to the first major legal challenge to the government’s controversial cigarette ban.
The minister had until the close of business on Wednesday to respond under oath to lobby group Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita’s) challenge to the rationality of the tobacco ban, which is due to be heard by the high court in Pretoria next week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now