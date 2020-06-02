WATCH: What issues await business in life after lockdown?

As the lockdown in SA is eased and businesses start to reopen, ensuring the health and safety of employees, and members of the public, will be of paramount importance. The government has introduced various regulatory measures with the hope of achieving this goal, many of which have important implications for employers.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Nerine Khan, former commissioner and director at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA); and founder of Employment Relations Exchange (ERX)) and colleague, Joy Beckett.