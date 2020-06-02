National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: What issues await business in life after lockdown?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to experts about the questions around the regulations for post-lockdown places of employment

02 June 2020 - 14:52
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

As the lockdown in SA is eased and businesses start to reopen, ensuring the health and safety of employees, and members of the public, will be of paramount importance. The government has introduced various regulatory measures with the hope of achieving this goal, many of which have important implications for employers.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Nerine Khan, former commissioner and director at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA); and founder of Employment Relations Exchange (ERX)) and colleague, Joy Beckett.

Almost 16-million people allowed back to work

New level 3 regulations mark an important strategic shift in the government’s approach
Opinion
1 day ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Return to work a stern test for government and public

Will people adhere to health measures and will the government recognise its limits and choices of free citizens?
Opinion
1 day ago

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Quick, sharp workouts have great benefits

If done correctly, you can get huge benefits from short, intense exercise sessions
Life
1 day ago

EU firms find a fine line between privacy laws and worker safety

In the EU, businesses need to manage the risk of hefty data-protection fines and incurring criminal liability over employee safety
World
5 hours ago

Covid-19 proved that digitalisation is quick, easy and often free

The 4IR is a world and work changer, and the pandemic has seen an embrace of technology by both government and business, write Barry Dwolatzky and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
High court refuses government bid to delay ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa appoints two deputies in the NPA
National
3.
Ramaphosa filling top positions at NPA is an ...
National
4.
Draft plan for SAA rescue requires R21bn
National
5.
BATSA tells court of more than R2bn revenue loss ...
National

Related Articles

TARRYN SANKAR: The post-coronavirus world needs to be more equitable

Opinion

BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: Why it is vital for Mboweni to get his reprioritisation ...

Opinion

MARK STEWART: Continuous auditing may be one of the many changes in the way ...

Opinion

Covid-19 proved that digitalisation is quick, easy and often free

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.