Public Service Commission clears senior government official of corruption

The Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday said it found no evidence to support allegations of corruption against the acting CEO of the Government Printing Works (GPW), Alinah Fosi.

The printing works falls under the department of home affairs and undertakes printing on behalf of government departments.

The allegations against Fosi were made by a former employee of the printing works who alleged that in October 2019 the acting CEO had instructed him to act in a corrupt way in the irregular appointment of a service provider to facilitate a strategic planning session of the GPW.

Tranxend Consulting which quoted R82,800, was appointed over Fintech Group, which quoted R51,165 and scored the highest points.

Fosi denied the allegations of corruption saying that they were made by a “bitter” dismissed former employee who had served as director of supply chain management.

Fosi acknowledged there had been irregularities in procurement and told the PSC that she had taken remedial action to address the internal control weaknesses.

The PSC report said that “during the investigation, there was no evidence presented to the PSC suggesting that there was corruption on the part of Ms Fosi.”

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi referred the matter to the PSC in March after the whistle-blower sent a letter with the allegations to his office. He also received representations from trade union Public Service Association calling for the suspension of Fosi.

The minister has also referred to the Hawks allegations from another person who was not employed by the GPW that he was supporting Fosi’s appointment as a permanent CEO because of business dealings with her and that he had been lobbied by senior government officials, ANC politicians and friends to support her appointment.

Motsoaledi also referred to the Hawks the disappearance of files related to the appointments of senior GPW executives.

The GPW’s report was submitted to parliament’s home affairs committee Tuesday.

But opposition MPs argue that the PSC investigation did not go far enough and that further investigation is required.

Motsoaledi and ANC MPs opposed the suggestion by IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe and DA MP Adrian Roos that Fosi be placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of further investigations, saying there was no justification for this. The opposition MPs noted that the PSC had investigated only one of the allegations against Fosi.

