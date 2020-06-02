Competition Commission refers forex rigging probe to tribunal

The Competition Commission has referred the long-running investigation into foreign exchange manipulation to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution, it said on Tuesday.

In addition to the 28 banks originally cited, the commission has added the names of three more it accuses of being involved in collusion and manipulation of the dollar-rand currency pair.

These are Nedbank, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Americas.

The commission was instructed to file a new charge sheet with the tribunal following a ruling in February by the Competition Appeal Court, which ruled on a request by the banks to dismiss the case against them.

The court denied the request and instructed the commission to file a new referral that must “demonstrate that the behaviour of the banks to manipulate the USD/ZAR currency pair had a direct and immediate effect on the SA consumers and economy”.

Said commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele, “The banks must file their answers to these charges, which have now been further substantiated. These charges will not go away. Some of the individual traders involved in the currency manipulation have been dismissed, but their employers — the banks — are yet to be held accountable in SA. It is the responsibility of the SA authorities to get to the bottom of these serious allegations about the manipulation of our currency, wherever it occurred.”

