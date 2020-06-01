Draft plan for SAA rescue proposes a brand new state-owned airline
The suggestion is that the government puts R2bn into a new company that will purchase the entire shareholding of the old SAA
01 June 2020 - 09:13
A draft business rescue plan for SAA has proposed that government put R2bn into an entirely new company to restart a state-owned airline.
The new company will purchase the entire shareholding of the old SAA.
