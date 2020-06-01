BATSA tells court of more than R2bn revenue loss during lockdown
01 June 2020 - 19:22
British American Tobacco SA (BATSA), the local division of the world’s second-largest cigarette producer, says it has lost revenue of more than R2bn due to the ban on the sale of tobacco products during the nine-week lockdown.
The devastating effect of the continued ban on the company’s revenue was detailed in court papers filed in the high court in Cape Town, where BATSA is challenging the government after failing in its attempt to lobby for the legal sale of tobacco products.
