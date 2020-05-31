National

How South Africans made a plan during lockdown drinking ban

Home-brewing industry flourishes during ban on alcohol sales

31 May 2020 - 21:39 Agency Staff
SA’s craze for home brewing with the lockdown ban on selling liquor was good for Frank van Wensveen, who owns a home beer-brewing supply shop.

South Africans, among the heaviest drinkers in the world, improvised, brewing their own beer and umqombothi, a traditional African beer made from sorghum, and distilled mampoer, a potent fruit-based moonshine.

“The market has absolutely gone crazy,” said Van Wensveen, standing in his Johannesburg store before empty shelves. “When the liquor ban was initially announced, people were coming to the shop in a panic and essentially buying everything in sight.”

Since the government reopened e-commerce in May, online orders have ballooned, with sales up 15-fold since the pandemic began, he said.

Google searches on homemade beer recipes spiked, according to Google trend data, and a run on pineapples for beer brewing forced supermarket chain Shoprite to limit sales to five per customer.

Predictably, illegal liquor sales and smuggling of the contraband across SA’s land borders has also been on the rise.

Yet the ban on alcohol sales appears to have had the desired effect. Before lockdown, hospitals in SA took in an estimated 17,100 alcohol-related trauma admissions a week, compared with 10,300 a week since lockdown began, said Charles Parry, director for alcohol, tobacco and drug research at the SA Medical Research Council.

Parry expects the numbers to rise when lockdown restrictions are eased from June 1 and alcohol sales are again allowed, though under tight restrictions and only for home consumption.

While the temporary prohibition spawned a booming business in workarounds, it was at the expense of traditional liquor sellers. Bars and liquor stores are suffering, as are shebeens.

“The people I am worried about are the shebeens, the Mama Ruby’s corner, the Uncle Jack’s liquor store,” said Collin Kambi, a resident of Johannesburg, who misses his local dive. “They are going to get poorer and poorer.”

Reuters

Government says alcohol can be bought from Monday to Thursday‚ 9am to 5pm

The regulations also state that the sale of cigarettes‚ tobacco and tobacco-related products continue to be banned
3 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: The faithful outnumber the whingers, as the ANC well knows

SA is an overwhelmingly God-fearing nation, which is why reopening places of worship may play to the ANC’s conservative base
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA heads into level 3 — with some sticking points

The opening of some of the economy, while the ban on tobacco products remains in place has elicited much debate
7 hours ago

Anxious times for SA’s wine sellers as exports plunge

About 80 wineries, with almost 350 producers, could be out of business, which equates to about 15%-20% of the sector
3 days ago

