SA Covid-19 infections jump nearly 2,000 in a day

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA increased by 1,837 in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

This means that there are now 29,240 confirmed cases across SA, with the Western Cape (18,906 — or 64.6%) still the epicentre.

Mkhize said that there were also an additional 34 deaths recorded, taking the death toll to 611.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Friday.

Earlier at the briefing, he said a “large number” of those infected and who have died from Covid-19 in SA were black. He said that there had been requests for racial data for infections and deaths, but that this information was not readily available because this is not how it was collected.

However, he said that the data available showed that the black population was the most affected.

“As far as Covid-19 is concerned, at this point we actually don't see a distinction between most of the challenges that we face which are affecting the majority of South Africans, particularly among the black community.

“And therefore we do understand that a large number of the people who are patients and who have succumbed from the infection [Covid-19] are largely from the black population of our country,” he said.