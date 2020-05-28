SAA rescuers and state discuss new airline
Creditors told restructuring stands a reasonable chance of success if funds are made available
28 May 2020 - 05:10
SAA’s business rescue practitioners told creditors on Wednesday that they were engaging with the government on plans for a restructured or a new airline, which stood a reasonable chance of success provided funds were made available.
The letter to creditors, published on business rescue practitioner Les Matuson’s website, also responds to the many criticisms made against them by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
