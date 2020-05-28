National NEWS ANALYSIS: Religious leaders to face up to dangerous logistics of gatherings Leaders are aware of the heavy responsibility they carry to keep congregants safe BL PREMIUM

SA’s religious communities will have to navigate a health minefield as churches, synagogues, temples and mosques will be allowed to open for limited congregational worship when the country moves to a less restrictive lockdown on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening threw millions of deeply religious South Africans a lifeline, resulting in their being able to worship in groups of less than 50 people under strict conditions when the country moves to level 3 of the lockdown.