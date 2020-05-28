National Mining sector to lose nearly R100bn in production and wages to Covid-19 The difficulties of sending thousands of workers underground is compounded by the need for social-distancing and a sanitary workplace BL PREMIUM

SA’s mining industry could lose up to R80bn in revenue and the workforce another R16bn in forgone wages to the country’s lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The Minerals Council SA estimates that 2020 full-year production would be up to 10% below that of 2019 after the government closed the economy on March 27, and has only gradually reopened key sectors since then.