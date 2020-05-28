Mining sector to lose nearly R100bn in production and wages to Covid-19
The difficulties of sending thousands of workers underground is compounded by the need for social-distancing and a sanitary workplace
28 May 2020 - 13:10
SA’s mining industry could lose up to R80bn in revenue and the workforce another R16bn in forgone wages to the country’s lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
The Minerals Council SA estimates that 2020 full-year production would be up to 10% below that of 2019 after the government closed the economy on March 27, and has only gradually reopened key sectors since then.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now