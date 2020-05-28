Government says alcohol can be bought from Monday to Thursday‚ 9am to 5pm

South Africans wanting to buy alcohol can do so between 9am and 5pm‚ Monday to Thursday, from next week.

This was one of the level 3 regulations announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday afternoon.

The regulations state that the sale of cigarettes‚ tobacco and tobacco-related products continued to be banned.

Alcohol can only be sold at businesses with valid liquor licences‚ and people will not be allowed drink alcohol where it is bought.