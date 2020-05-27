Tobacco ban expected to create a nation of quitters, Dlamini-Zuma says
The minister says ‘a sizeable number of South Africans will stop smoking’ as a result of the contentious tobacco ban
27 May 2020 - 10:46
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says it is “expected that a sizeable number of South Africans will stop smoking and remain quit after the lockdown”, as a result of the contentious tobacco ban.
“The poor and youth are particularly likely to quit,” she states in court documents filed on Wednesday morning.
