National Tobacco ban expected to create a nation of quitters, Dlamini-Zuma says The minister says ‘a sizeable number of South Africans will stop smoking’ as a result of the contentious tobacco ban BL PREMIUM

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says it is “expected that a sizeable number of South Africans will stop smoking and remain quit after the lockdown”, as a result of the contentious tobacco ban.

“The poor and youth are particularly likely to quit,” she states in court documents filed on Wednesday morning.