National SAA not ready to fly say business rescue practitioners Business rescue practitioners say that a statement was issued without their knowledge and was incorrect

SAA’s business rescue practitioners said on Wednesday that the state-owned airline will not resume domestic flights in mid-June, contrary to a statement issued by the company’s communications office on Tuesday.

SAA is in severe financial distress and has been in business rescue since December 5. Business rescue places the business rescue practitioners in full authority over the company.