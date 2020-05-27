SAA not ready to fly say business rescue practitioners
Business rescue practitioners say that a statement was issued without their knowledge and was incorrect
27 May 2020 - 08:47
SAA’s business rescue practitioners said on Wednesday that the state-owned airline will not resume domestic flights in mid-June, contrary to a statement issued by the company’s communications office on Tuesday.
SAA is in severe financial distress and has been in business rescue since December 5. Business rescue places the business rescue practitioners in full authority over the company.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now