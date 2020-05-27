National Rescue practitioners for SAA engaging with government on new airline The business rescue practitioners also refute criticism about them squandering money on consultants BL PREMIUM

SAA’s business rescue practitioners told creditors on Wednesday that they are continuing to engage with the government on plans for a new airline, which stands a reasonable chance of materialising if funds are made available.

The letter to creditors, published on practitioner Les Matuson’s website, also responds to the many criticisms made against the business rescue team by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.