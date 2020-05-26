National

Dlamini-Zuma denies ties with alleged tobacco smuggler

The minister says she is not friends with Adriano Mazzotti and defends the ban on cigarettes throughout the Covid-19 lockdown

26 May 2020 - 13:21 Bekezela Phakathi
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma flanked by Adriano Mazzotti (left) and Carnilinx COO Mohammadh Sayed. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has rubbished allegations that she is an associate of alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, despite being photographed with him. 

Speculation has been rife that Dlamini-Zuma’s insistence that the sale of tobacco remain banned during the lockdown is largely meant to benefit alleged illicit traders, such as Mazzotti. Old pictures of Dlamini-Zuma with Mazzotti have been circulating on social media since Dlamini-Zuma announced that the ban would remain during level 4 of the lockdown, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa previously announcing that it would lifted

Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that, while the sale of alcohol will be allowed when the lockdown is downgraded to level 3 on June 1, tobacco sales remain prohibited for health reasons.

Responding to questions during an online briefing to the National Council of Provinces’ members on Tuesday, Dlamini-Zuma dismissed suggestions that she has links with Mazzotti and insisted that banning tobacco is rational given the health concerns. 

“I must also put it on record that I am not Mazzotti’s friend. Secondly, if anyone is doing crime they must be arrested. Whatever crime, whether [involving] cigarettes, those people who are doing crime must be arrested.”

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), of which Mazzotti is a founding member, has launched an urgent court challenge to the tobacco ban, citing, among other things, the rise of illicit trade as well as the loss of revenue for the state.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

