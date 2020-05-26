Cyril Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma say lockdown law essential for state to function
The DA says a section of the Disaster Management Act is unconstitutional; the president and minister say it’s vital for effective governance
26 May 2020 - 13:07
The government needs the extraordinary powers set out in the legislation governing SA’s Covid-19 lockdown to be able to act efficiently and effectively in this state of disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa and co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma argue in papers before the Constitutional Court.
The DA has asked the highest court in the land to urgently hear a case in which they argue that a section of the Disaster Management Act is unconstitutional as it breaches the doctrine of the separation of powers and usurps parliament’s legislative powers without providing for any oversight.
