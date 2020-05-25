National

Half of those who applied for Covid-19 temporary grant did not qualify, Sassa says

Sassa has to compare data from applicants with other state and private databases to ensure people with an income and recipients of other grants are not included

25 May 2020 - 17:30 Genevieve Quintal
Pensioners queue to collect their grants at a Sassa pay point in Jeppes Reef, Mpumalanga. File photo: SOWETAN/SANDILE NDLOVU
Pensioners queue to collect their grants at a Sassa pay point in Jeppes Reef, Mpumalanga. File photo: SOWETAN/SANDILE NDLOVU

More than half of the almost five-million applications for the Covid-19 temporary relief grant did not meet the criteria required by the government, saving the fiscus R14m, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Busisiwe Memela said on Monday.

The temporary grant of R350 a month was introduced as part of the government's economic and social support package, and is meant to provide some relief for those who are unemployed and not receiving any form of financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The applications were officially opened on May 11 and the first payments made on May 15.

“Up to now, we have eliminated a number of undeserving applicants and this has saved the fiscus close to R14m which could have skyrocketed to over R81m by October,” Memela said.

“As soon as the vetting of applications is completed, the payments will start rolling in at an even faster pace,” she said.

Only nine people have been paid so far.

Sassa said 10 people were used a sample group to test the efficacy of the payment mechanism, and nine were successfully paid. One applicant had captured his banking details incorrectly, but this had since been corrected.

Memela said Sassa had to compare the information provided by applicants with other government databases and private databases to ensure that people with an income and recipients of other social grants were not included in these applications.

She said Sassa had to remove duplicated and incomplete applications, which accounted for nearly 50% of all applications received.

The agency said much progress had been made in preparing for the payment of large numbers of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grants.

Sassa started using WhatsApp for applications but had to move to other platforms. This was after the WhatsApp system was flooded with unprecedented numbers of applications per hour, which it struggled to cope with, it said.

Sassa said all application channels had been stabilised and the application process was now significantly smoother.

Memela apologised to those inconvenienced by the slower-than-expected process.

The agency also welcomed the announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country would move to level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown, which would allow Sassa to accelerate the pace of paying out the social relief of distress grant.

At the moment Sassa is operating with a third of its staff but from June 1 it will increase its capacity so that payments are made quicker.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Sassa payment queues will be the death of us during this pandemic

Instead of using any number of available payment technologies, the most vulnerable, cheek by jowl, are our coronavirus killing fields, writes GG ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Applications open for temporary Covid-19 relief grants

Applicants will be checked against all government databases to ensure they are not getting financial relief through a social grant, the UIF or Nsfas
National
2 weeks ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Glitch suggests Sassa not up to the task of handling the special relief payments

Questions have arisen about the ability of the SA Social Security Agency to ensure timely payments
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Social grants glitch casts doubt on readiness for extra Covid-19 relief

Money was unavailable to KwaZulu-Natal beneficiaries, while some Western Cape recipients were paid double
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Derek Hanekom throws down the gauntlet to Jacob ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Busisiwe Mkhwebane risks being ...
National
3.
UAE assists NPA’s Estina corruption probe
National
4.
Airlines thrown a lifeline as Ramaphosa says ...
National
5.
SA eases lockdown to open up the economy
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.