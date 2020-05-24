President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation
President expected to announce relaxed restrictions
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation at 7pm on Sunday night on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.
Ramaphosa held meetings with the cabinet, the national command council and the president's co-ordinating council on the move from level 4 to level 3 of the national lockdown. He also met National Economic Development and Labour Council leaders, according to a statement from presidency ahead of Sunday's address.
“The president’s address follows a number of meetings of cabinet and the national coronavirus command council.”
The president has faced a series of legal challenges over the ban on the sale of tobacco products and even the legitimacy of the national command council and its decision-making powers.
When Ramaphosa first announced the risk-adjusted system, he said that the government would have the liberty of moving back and forth between levels depending on the health care system's ability to manage infections.