President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation at 7pm on Sunday night on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa held meetings with the cabinet, the national command council and the president's co-ordinating council on the move from level 4 to level 3 of the national lockdown. He also met National Economic Development and Labour Council leaders, according to a statement from presidency ahead of Sunday's address.