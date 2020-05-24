National

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation

President expected to announce relaxed restrictions

24 May 2020 - 17:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa tries on personal protective equipment in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ ALAISTER RUSSEL
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation at 7pm on Sunday night on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa held meetings with the cabinet, the national command council and the president's co-ordinating council on the move from level 4  to level 3 of the national lockdown. He also met National Economic Development and Labour Council leaders, according to a statement from presidency ahead of Sunday's address.

“The president’s address follows a number of meetings of cabinet and the national coronavirus command council.”

The president has faced a series of legal challenges over the ban on the sale of tobacco products and even the legitimacy of the national command council and its decision-making powers.

When Ramaphosa first announced the risk-adjusted system, he said that the government would have the liberty of moving back and forth between levels depending on the health care system's ability to manage infections.

