Icasa makes plans to finally switch analogue television off

The broadcasting and telecoms regulator will free up some radio frequencies used by TV channel operators in a move that will bring SA closer to concluding the more-than a decade long digital migration process.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said its new plan will also aid in the long-term allocation of radio frequency spectrum to telecoms providers that have blamed this for high data prices.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried. Mobile operators have long argued that access to spectrum will help reduce the cost of mobile data in SA because it will allow them to cover a wider geographical area with existing towers, while carrying more data traffic.

Much of this spectrum has been held back from mobile network companies because it is occupied by broadcast services.

On Friday, Icasa said it has published the final radio frequency spectrum assignment plan for the 470MHz to 694MHz band, thereby providing a plan for the phased approach in implementing the analogue television switch-off and move into digital television.

The migration from analogue to digital broadcast services has been looming for 15 years, and SA missed an international deadline to carry out the switch by 2015. Icasa now expects to complete the process in 2021, though there are a number of hurdles to clear before that can happen.

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, recently told Business Day that her department is working to fast-track the digital migration.