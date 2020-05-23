National

SA gives green light for citizens based in other countries to travel

23 May 2020 - 17:58 Linda Ensor
Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS
Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has approved essential travel for South Africans who want to return to countries where they are based.

The decision, made after consultations with the department of international relations & co-operation and the national coronavirus command council, was announced on Saturday.

Many South Africans who work or live overseas and were in the country when the Covid-19 lockdown came into effect late in March have been unable to travel abroad because of the travel restrictions imposed by level 4 and level 5 of the lockdown.

In a statement, Motsoaledi said South Africans who wished to leave SA were permitted to depart only for work, study, family reunions, to take up permanent residency and to receive medical attention.

South Africans wishing to return to the countries where they reside would have to have a copy of their valid South African passport and a letter confirming their admissibility under the current circumstances from the embassy or other diplomatic/consular representative of the country they want to travel to. If returning by road or connecting via flights, the proof submitted needs to include permission from each transiting country.

They will also be required to produce proof of means of travel such as air or bus tickets and the intended date of departure.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

