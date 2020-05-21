National NEWS ANALYSIS: No-one comes out unscathed from the SAA blame game Pravin Gordhan and the business rescue practitioners are at an impasse, with no plan and no money BL PREMIUM

The rescue of SAA — even though it has not fully run its course — is already an expensive failure.

With R5.5bn spent running the business since December, there is no rescue plan on the table, employees — except for SAA’s top and senior management — are now going unpaid and millions in fees have flowed to the business rescue practitioners, lawyers, aviation consultants and accounting firms.