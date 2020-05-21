NEWS ANALYSIS: No-one comes out unscathed from the SAA blame game
Pravin Gordhan and the business rescue practitioners are at an impasse, with no plan and no money
21 May 2020 - 05:11
The rescue of SAA — even though it has not fully run its course — is already an expensive failure.
With R5.5bn spent running the business since December, there is no rescue plan on the table, employees — except for SAA’s top and senior management — are now going unpaid and millions in fees have flowed to the business rescue practitioners, lawyers, aviation consultants and accounting firms.
