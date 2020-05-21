National Motor industry seeks to delay new government plan It also wants existing rules eased because the lockdown has made it impossible to achieve the targets needed to earn incentives BL PREMIUM

The SA motor industry has asked the government to delay the introduction of its new automotive development policy, due next January, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also wants the government to relax rules governing current industry policy because it says the recent lockdown, allied to expected weakness in local and export demand for months to come, will make it impossible for many companies to achieve production targets required to earn incentives.