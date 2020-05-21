Jacob Zuma faces damages hearing after his appeal bid over Hanekom tweet fails
Hanekom took urgent legal action against Zuma after he referred to Hanekom as a ‘known enemy agent’ in a tweet in July 2019
21 May 2020 - 12:32
Former president Jacob Zuma’s failed bid to appeal against the ruling that he defamed former minister Derek Hanekom by calling him an enemy agent paves the way for him to face a damages hearing and grilling on the stand.
Zuma’s lawyers are considering their options, after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his efforts to challenge another court’s ruling in Hanekom’s favour with costs.
