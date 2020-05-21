National Farmers may stampede off the grid if electricity prices go up Agri Western Cape says consumers are paying for Eskom’s broken business model after Nersa paves the way for a tariff hike BL PREMIUM

A body representing the agricultural sector is up in arms over the decision by SA’s energy regulator to effectively give Eskom the green light to charge more for electricity, and has suggested that farmers could be forced to move off-grid en masse.

Agri Western Cape said on Thursday that consumers can’t be expected to continue to carry the cost of a power supplier with a broken business model.