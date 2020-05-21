Comply with Covid-19 measures or be shut down, says Makhura

Businesses that do not comply with lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus will be shut down, Gauteng premier David Makhura says.

The provincial government is working with various sectors in Gauteng to ensure they are compliant with requirements such as sanitation, social-distancing and wearing masks.

Gauteng is the economic heart of SA and ordinarily contributes more than a third of the country’s GDP, but its economy faces devastation as a result of the lockdown.

Though Makhura said earlier in the week that the province would move to the less restrictive lockdown level 3, he emphasised that the decision to move to different levels will be made by the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Makhura, who met with businesses on Wednesday, said he expects that everything will be in place, but that if “a business doesn’t comply, we will simply shut that business down” and that workers’ rights will not be placed at risk.

The province has focused on getting the retail sector and the transport industry compliant with the measures imposed. It will also focus on other sectors, such as manufacturing and mining, which employ large amounts of people.