National Revenue-deprived Acsa set to collect limited rental income

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has entered into payment arrangements with its commercial partners, such as retailers, which could see the company, whose main revenue streams have been cut because of a blanket flight ban, collecting a limited amount of rental income.

Acsa, one of the few profitable state-owned enterprises, told parliament earlier this week it is facing plunging revenue due to Covid- 19-induced travel restrictions.