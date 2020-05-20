National Disclose your own donors too, experts urge Busisiwe Mkhwebane Public protector must name contributors towards her personal costs order — just as she demanded transparency from Cyril Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has insisted that those who funded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign would almost certainly expect favours in return from him — and argued that this is why Ramaphosa should be forced to disclose the identities of his donors.

That argument was rejected by the Pretoria high court, which found, among other things, that Ramaphosa had not derived any personal benefit from the money raised to fund his election campaign. Mkhwebane is attempting to appeal that ruling in the Constitutional Court.