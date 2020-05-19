National

Civil society calls for extension of two-week nomination period for new Prasa board

Civil society organisation Unite Behind wants more people to participate in the nomination process

19 May 2020 - 20:06 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Prasa locomotive. Picture: PRASA
Prasa locomotive. Picture: PRASA

Civil society organisation Unite Behind has called on transport minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the two-week period for nomination of candidates to serve on the new Prasa board to allow more people to participate in the process.

The organisation, a coalition of more than 20 civil society organisations, said on Tuesday that while it notes the urgency and importance of appointing a competent and permanent board for the cash-strapped Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), it was concerned about the time frame, given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mbalula, who has described the state-owned rail and bus operator as a broken organisation, announced on Sunday that nominations for the board were open and the deadline set for June 1.

“Two weeks is short given the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown which has disrupted commuters’ and the public’s usual ways of accessing information. The [Covid-19] context will likely hamper participation,” said Unite Behind organiser Zukie Vuka.

“We urge the department of transport to consider extending the time for nominations to a month and broadcast the process as far and wide as possible, in innovative ways that are fully cognisant of the limitations of the current context [Covid-19 pandemic].”

Vuka said for the past two years they have been calling for the appointment of a competent and permanent board to stabilise Prasa, one of SA’s many state-owned enterprises that have been hollowed out by years of mismanagement and corruption.

Prasa announced in May that it is facing a “debilitating cash flow crunch” after failing to pay R23m to employees’ retirement fund benefits in the past two months. The entity said it was considering implementing job cuts through voluntary severance packages to ease its financial woes.

The company has lost R199m since the start of the Covid-1 lockdown in March. The revenue loss now projected for 2020 is R757m.

The rail agency has had five turnaround strategies since its inception. It received a disclaimer from the auditor-general in 2019, prompting Mbalula to dissolve the board and place the operator under administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo in December 2019. He subsequently assumed responsibilities of both the board and management and is accountable only to Mbalula.

On Tuesday, Vuka said that while a permanent board will “likely return Prasa to legality and accountability”, the board should start work as soon as possible rather than to wait for Mpondo’s term to end in December.

“We call on South Africans to place their skills and experience at our disposal, in order to build a passenger rail system that plays its rightful role as the backbone of our public transport system,” said Mbalula.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Culture of impunity was rife at Prasa, Fikile Mbalula says

Transport minister and administrator of the passenger rail agency say it is broken
National
4 months ago

Mpondo one-man show is upbeat about getting Prasa back on track

With a transport professional in charge as CEO as well as the board, the chances of success have improved
National
3 months ago

Broke Prasa unable to make contributions to Metrorail employees’ pension fund

Union Untu has laid charges with regards to the matter, but Prasa says it is doing all it can to rectify the situation
National
3 weeks ago

Autopax employees to get rest of salaries on Thursday, Prasa says

The bus operator received a loan of almost R21m from its troubled parent company, Prasa
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
SA Express tells employees not to return to work
National
2.
Gordhan’s SAA truce on the rocks as business ...
National
3.
Acting judge to step down after lashing ...
National
4.
Department to address issue of criminal records ...
National
5.
Acsa may need R11bn as Covid-19 continues to bite
National

Related Articles

Prasa will have a new board soon, says Fikile Mbalula

National

Prasa is to resume operations only at lockdown level 3

National

Prasa set to clash with angry unions over plan to cut jobs

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.