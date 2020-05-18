FREE | SMEs are invited to an online discussion on saving small business during lockdown

As if small businesses and entrepreneurs in SA were not already challenged sufficiently by the state of the economy pre-Covid-19, the lockdown has further added to their woes.

With about 525,000 formal SMEs employing nearly 6.6m people – that’s more than 11% of the South African population – there’s a huge reason for government and the private sector institutions to keep small businesses active in the economy.

With the lockdown restrictions of the past few weeks, small businesses started to feel the pinch early on. With cashflow and investment funding in short supply, small business owners have been unable to pay rent, cover utility bills or support their employees.

In March this year, government announced a R200bn loan scheme with banks, as well as a R2bn support package for SMEs. Together with the private sector’s CEO Initiative SME Fund, public/private collaborations are looking to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing business owners during an unrelenting lockdown.

To understand how to apply for access to these support funds, SMEs are invited to an online Business Day SME Matters discussion with speaker and author Dominic Gaobepe; and South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Adv. Mtho Xulu. They’ll also share resilience and recovery strategies that can be practically applied in business.

Date: May 19 2020

Time: 10am to 10.30am

The Business Day SME Matters digital series is a brand- extension of the annual Business Day TV SME Summit that provides an opportunity for small business owners, entrepreneurs, incubators, franchisors, investors, as well as suppliers to the SME sector to come together and engage with experts in the business, technology, marketing and investment fields. It’s where SA’s leading entrepreneurs and business personalities share their knowledge and insights to help small businesses grow and stay ahead of the pack.