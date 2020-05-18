National Acsa may need R11bn as Covid-19 continues to bite BL PREMIUM

Airports Company SA (Acsa), one of the few profitable state-owned enterprises in recent years, says it could require new government-backed debt of up to R11bn as it battles a devastating hit from Covid-19 induced travel restrictions.

In an online briefing to members of parliaments transport portfolio committee to table Acsa’s strategic and annual performance plan on Monday, the company’s executives said about R3bn of guarantees will be required in the next three years. CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa told MPs that the number would rise to R10bn to R11bn over the next five years.