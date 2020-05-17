SA’s Covid-19 cases surpass 15,500 amid rising concern over Western Cape infections

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA by Sunday night rose to 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the past 24-hours cycle of testing.

“Regrettably we report a further three Covid-19-related deaths. This brings the total national deaths to 264. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who cared for the deceased,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said.

More than half (56%) of the fatalities were men. Age groups with the most deaths were 60-69 (with 66 deaths), followed by 70-79 (58 deaths) and 50-59 (55 deaths). There were also 34 fatalities in the 40-49 age bracket.

A total of 7,006 people have recovered.