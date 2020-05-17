National

SA’s Covid-19 cases surpass 15,500 amid rising concern over Western Cape infections

Health minister Zweli Mkhize reports three more deaths, taking the national death toll to 264

17 May 2020 - 23:22 Staff Writer
Doctors Without Border nurse Bhelekazi Mdlalose (centre) performs a Covid-19 test in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown, May 14 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA by Sunday night rose to 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the past  24-hours cycle of testing.

“Regrettably we report a further three Covid-19-related deaths. This  brings the total national deaths to 264. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who cared for the deceased,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said.

More than half (56%) of the fatalities were men. Age groups with the most deaths were 60-69 (with 66 deaths), followed by 70-79 (58 deaths) and 50-59 (55 deaths). There were also 34 fatalities in the 40-49 age bracket.

A total of 7,006 people have recovered.

There were 890 new cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, and 124 in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng had 67 new cases, KwaZulu-Natal 45 and Limpopo 18.

Mkhize said the department remained concerned about developments in the Western Cape, where the total number of cases are now almost 60% of national infections.

The new cases in the Western Cape comprise 76% of those recorded in  the latest 24-hour cycle.

Across the country, 460,873 tests had been conducted with 21,314 done in the past 24 hours.

