SA’s Covid-19 cases surpass 15,500 amid rising concern over Western Cape infections
Health minister Zweli Mkhize reports three more deaths, taking the national death toll to 264
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA by Sunday night rose to 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the past 24-hours cycle of testing.
“Regrettably we report a further three Covid-19-related deaths. This brings the total national deaths to 264. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who cared for the deceased,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said.
More than half (56%) of the fatalities were men. Age groups with the most deaths were 60-69 (with 66 deaths), followed by 70-79 (58 deaths) and 50-59 (55 deaths). There were also 34 fatalities in the 40-49 age bracket.
A total of 7,006 people have recovered.
There were 890 new cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, and 124 in the Eastern Cape.
Gauteng had 67 new cases, KwaZulu-Natal 45 and Limpopo 18.
Mkhize said the department remained concerned about developments in the Western Cape, where the total number of cases are now almost 60% of national infections.
The new cases in the Western Cape comprise 76% of those recorded in the latest 24-hour cycle.
Across the country, 460,873 tests had been conducted with 21,314 done in the past 24 hours.