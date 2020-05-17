KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss may have laundered R16m, says SIU report
Prison boss Mnikelwa Nxele is on suspension with full pay as government appeals his victory for reinstatement at the Durban labour court
17 May 2020 - 19:08
A hard-hitting Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe has alleged a KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss may have laundered more than R16m through casinos and bought three properties for cash over 18 months — all while being embroiled in the awarding of 19 irregular tenders.
But KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele, who former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified received R57,000 a month from the corruption accused facilities management company in exchange for his support, is not going down without a fight.
