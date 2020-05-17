National Judge pulls state up over its power tripping during lockdown BL PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria stated the obvious on Friday when it declared that people in SA have the right to life, dignity and not to be tortured during the unprecedented lockdown that the government ordered to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Judge Hans Fabricius himself raised the oddity of what he was asked to do, saying the case was of an “unusual nature” as it was on a basic reading just asking him to restate existing law.