Gordhan's SAA truce on the rocks as business rescuers want to wind down Minister implies business rescue practitioners are angling for liquidation for nefarious purposes

The truce between SAA’s business rescue practitioners and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is on the rocks following their statement to a parliamentary committee on Friday that they intend to submit a report for the wind-down of the company.

Last week Gordhan secured a memorandum of understanding signed by Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana in which they agreed to hear out Gordhan’s plans for a new airline and to hold over any sale of company assets until June 30.