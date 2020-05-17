Constitutional bodies want to be included in state’s Covid-19 fight

The chair of the forum is IEC chair Glen Mashinini.

Mkhwebane said the constitution has not been suspended by the national state of disaster and the constitution has been violated in the implementation of the regulations. She said the office of the public protector has not been consulted by the national command council in the drafting of the regulations.

There have been numerous allegations of abuse by police and defence force personnel under the regulations. The DA is also challenging the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act on the grounds that the national command council is passing laws without parliamentary oversight.

The office of the public protector is resisting a demand by the Treasury to cut its budget by 17%, or R57.6m, saying this will affect the achievement of its targets.

The Treasury has requested all government departments and entities of state to propose budget cuts to achieve an expenditure reduction of R130bn to help finance the R500bn Covid-19 stimulus package.

In fact, acting CFO of the public protector’s office, Tshiamo Senosi, told the committee the public protector is asking for an increase in its budget — R53m for 2020/2021, R41m for 2021/2022 and R51m for 2022/2023. Money is required for the funding of critical positions, the payment of experts, security, training and the acquisition of a case management system.