National Acting judge to step down after lashing government over lockdown rules

An acting Johannesburg high court judge has agreed to step down from the bench after posting expletive-laden comments about “Cyril and his goons” on Facebook — in apparent criticism of the government’s recent shutdown measures.

Nathi Mncube, spokesperson for the office of the chief justice, told Business Day on Sunday that, after being made aware of advocate Gillian Benson’s Facebook posts, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo had “immediately discussed the matter with her and both agreed that it will be in the best interest of all concerned to have her acting appointment revoked”.